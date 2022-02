A Villager got two holes-in-one within a single week.

Dean Mumbleau of the Village of Sunset Pointe got the first hole-in-hole on Jan. 28 at Hole #5 at the Heron Executive Golf Course. He scored the second lucky ace on Jan. 31 at Hole #1 at the Redfish Run Executive Golf Course.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]