Painting of golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441 will impact traffic

Traffic on the golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at the Historic Side of The Villages will be impacted by painting.

The interior of the bridge will be painted on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

This will complete the work that first occurred overnight on Feb. 4. Due to humidity levels, an additional layer of paint is being applied now that the first layer has cured. The work crew will paint one side of the bridge at a time, requiring one lane of traffic to be closed. There will be a flag person at each of the bridge to coordinate and direct the alternating crossings of northbound and southbound traffic.

The work will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue until the painting is finished.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.