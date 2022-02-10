Wildwood police offer assurances that new golf cart won’t be used for traffic enforcement in Fenney

The Wildwood Police Department is offering assurances that a new golf cart being acquired by the department won’t be used for traffic enforcement on multi-modal paths in the Village of Fenney area.

News coverage last year of the acquisition of the golf cart prompted numerous inquiries to the police department from residents of The Villages south of State Road 44. Villagers expressed concerns that the purpose of the police department’s golf cart would be for traffic enforcement on golf cart paths.

Officer David Perry of the police department appeared Thursday morning before the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors. He provided reassurances that the golf cart is not for traffic enforcement.

He said the golf cart will be used for community outreach at events.

The golf cart has not yet arrived, having been caught up in supply chain problems.