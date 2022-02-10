Woman in U-Haul with missing dashboard cover ‘had no idea’ vehicle was stolen

A woman in a U-Haul with a missing dashboard cover said she “had no idea” the vehicle was stolen.

Katheryn Lynn Carlton, 30, of Cross City, was spotted in the wee hours Tuesday morning getting into the white Chevy U-Haul truck with an Arizona license plate at the Circle K at 14870 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A computer check of the license plate number indicated the U-Haul truck was stolen out of St. Petersburg.

Carlton claimed she was coming from Dixie County and was picking up the U-Haul “for a friend,” the report said. She said she “had no idea” the vehicle was stolen.

A closer inspection of the vehicle revealed that the plastic cover was missing from the dashboard and the check engine light was on. The ignition and wires were completely exposed.

“The vehicle was extremely loud due to the catalytic converter being missing,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

He added that it was clear the ignition had been tampered with and the “vehicle could be started with a wrench or a screw driver.”

Carlton was arrested on a charge of grand theft auto and booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.