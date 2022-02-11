75.5 F
The Villages
Friday, February 11, 2022
CDD 2 ready to take on power washing and hedge trimming at neglected properties

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors on Friday moved forward on power washing and hedge trimming at neglected properties.

Supervisors have amended a rule to bring about deed compliance specifically pertaining to exterior pressure washing of homes, driveways, walkways, fences and/or walls; and trimming of hedges and/or shrubbery to a height of four feet.

Resident Ann Forrester noted that $11,000 in deed compliance fines have been forgiven in the past 10 years in CDD 2. That money was deemed uncollectible.

“The pressure washing and trimming will add up fast,” Forrester warned.

She suggested the money used to clean up the properties may never be recovered.

She reminded the board “it’s the residents’ money,” which comes from maintenance assessment fees.

“But if you’re living next door, you want something done,” countered CDD 2 Supervisor Jim Cipollone.

Non-compliant homes, many of which have been abandoned, have become a real problem in some neighborhoods in The Villages.

CDDs 1, 3 and 4 have already adopted the rule change that would grant them power above simply being able to cut the grass.

