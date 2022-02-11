Is it racism in the NFL or failing to live up to the job?

To the Editor:

Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t get the reaction to a black coach suing the NFL and some teams, because he lost his job and didn’t get chosen to coach another team.

How many white coaches lost their job in the past few years?

Pro football players represent 70 percent of players. Should a white player sue if he loses his job? After all he is a minority in his sport.

Every business who hires anyone expects certain goals to be met. Obviously the Miami Dolphins did not get the results they required from their coach. When Coach Flores compared the NFL owners to plantation owners, that was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.” Either you are up the job or you aren’t. Don’t confuse honest complaints with “sour grapes” from a person who couldn’t make the grade.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp