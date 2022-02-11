73.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 11, 2022
type here...

Is it racism in the NFL or failing to live up to the job?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t get the reaction to a black coach suing the NFL and some teams, because he lost his job and didn’t get chosen to coach another team.
How many white coaches lost their job in the past few years?
Pro football players represent 70 percent of players. Should a white player sue if he loses his job? After all he is a minority in his sport.
Every business who hires anyone expects certain goals to be met. Obviously the Miami Dolphins did not get the results they required from their coach. When Coach Flores compared the NFL owners to plantation owners, that was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.” Either you are up the job or you aren’t. Don’t confuse honest complaints with “sour grapes” from a person who couldn’t make the grade.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Is it racism in the NFL or failing to live up to the job?

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers his thoughts on a fired NFL coach blaming his dismissal on racism. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many hit-and-run accidents in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident argues Florida’s residents need to wake up and realize they are paying the price for so many hit-and-run accidents in the Sunshine State.

Animal extremists in Sumter County have gone too far

A Village of Bonita resident contends that animal extremists in Sumter County have gone too far. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages needs more golf courses south of State Road 44

A Village of DeSoto resident contends there has been a boom in the number of houses in The Villages, but the number of golf courses hasn’t kept pace. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What’s going on at The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills resident is wondering what’s going on at The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos