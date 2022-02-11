Sale reportedly pending at sinkhole-damaged home in The Villages

A sale is reportedly pending at a sinkhole-damaged home in The Villages.

The home located at 17092 SE 79th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove had been listed for $499,900. The home, and the home next door, were severely damaged by sinkholes in February 2018.

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin hailed the potential sale as the end of a painful chapter in the history of the Marion County section of The Villages.

“It’s good news for our neighborhood,” said Deakin.

At the time the sinkholes opened, the home was occupied by Doris Morrill, second wife and widow of Alan Morrill, a highly regarded judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County. She was living in the home as a tenant for life and had to be rescued by firefighters in the wee hours after residents reported hearing a loud bang. When the sun rose, it revealed the extent of the sinkhole damage.

Barricades on McLawren Terrace blocked access for many months to the two homes deemed uninhabitable after the sinkholes opened up three years ago.

A report in 2018 indicated the Morrill house wasn’t salvageable and should come down. That conclusion came from both Bowen Engineering of Orlando and Andreyev Engineering Inc. of Oxford – two firms working in conjunction with GeoView, a St. Petersburg-based company that conducted a geophysical investigation on Morrill’s property.

Many months followed when there was little to no action at the site, later picked up by Hayden Wrobel of I Buy Sick Homes.

Residents of Community Development District 4, where the home is located, were hit in 2018 with a 20 percent increase in their maintenance assessment to pay for repairs around the sinkhole site.