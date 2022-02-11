75.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 11, 2022
type here...

Sale reportedly pending at sinkhole-damaged home in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin, left, was at the scene of the sinkhole damage in 2018.

A sale is reportedly pending at a sinkhole-damaged home in The Villages.

The home located at 17092 SE 79th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove had been listed for $499,900. The home, and the home next door, were severely damaged by sinkholes in February 2018.

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin hailed the potential sale as the end of a painful chapter in the history of the Marion County section of The Villages.

“It’s good news for our neighborhood,” said Deakin.

This photo of the two sink-hole damaged homes was taken almost 16 months after sinkholes first ravaged the neighborhood.

At the time the sinkholes opened, the home was occupied by Doris Morrill, second wife and widow of Alan Morrill, a highly regarded judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County. She was living in the home as a tenant for life and had to be rescued by firefighters in the wee hours after residents reported hearing a loud bang. When the sun rose, it revealed the extent of the sinkhole damage.

This home at 17092 SE 79th McLawren Terrace
A sale is reportedly pending at the home at 17092 SE 79th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove.

Barricades on McLawren Terrace blocked access for many months to the two homes deemed uninhabitable after the sinkholes opened up three years ago.

Access to the sinkhole-damaged homes on McLawren Terrace was blocked for quite some time.

A report in 2018 indicated the Morrill house wasn’t salvageable and should come down. That conclusion came from both Bowen Engineering of Orlando and Andreyev Engineering Inc. of Oxford – two firms working in conjunction with GeoView, a St. Petersburg-based company that conducted a geophysical investigation on Morrill’s property.

Many months followed when there was little to no action at the site, later picked up by Hayden Wrobel of I Buy Sick Homes.

Residents of Community Development District 4, where the home is located, were hit in 2018 with a 20 percent increase in their maintenance assessment to pay for repairs around the sinkhole site.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Alimony legislation an attack on senior women in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe woman warns of legislation that could cut off senior women in Florida from alimony.

Is it racism in the NFL or failing to live up to the job?

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers his thoughts on a fired NFL coach blaming his dismissal on racism. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many hit-and-run accidents in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident argues Florida’s residents need to wake up and realize they are paying the price for so many hit-and-run accidents in the Sunshine State.

Animal extremists in Sumter County have gone too far

A Village of Bonita resident contends that animal extremists in Sumter County have gone too far. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages needs more golf courses south of State Road 44

A Village of DeSoto resident contends there has been a boom in the number of houses in The Villages, but the number of golf courses hasn’t kept pace. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos