73.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 11, 2022
type here...

Wildwood cheerleaders will be selling discount cards at Publix at Colony

By Staff Report

The Wildwood Middle High School cheerleaders will be fundraising from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Publix at Colony Plaza at The Villages.

The cheerleaders will be selling discount cards offering savings at area restaurants and merchants.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Is it racism in the NFL or failing to live up to the job?

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers his thoughts on a fired NFL coach blaming his dismissal on racism. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many hit-and-run accidents in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident argues Florida’s residents need to wake up and realize they are paying the price for so many hit-and-run accidents in the Sunshine State.

Animal extremists in Sumter County have gone too far

A Village of Bonita resident contends that animal extremists in Sumter County have gone too far. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages needs more golf courses south of State Road 44

A Village of DeSoto resident contends there has been a boom in the number of houses in The Villages, but the number of golf courses hasn’t kept pace. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What’s going on at The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills resident is wondering what’s going on at The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos