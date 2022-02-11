73.6 F
The Villages
Friday, February 11, 2022
Woman arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Freedom Pointe in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Dezarey Brook Allisyn Phillips

A woman was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle at Freedom Pointe in The Villages.

A white Nissan pickup truck with “very dark tinted windows,” a damaged front windshield and inoperable brake lights was traveling at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Buenos Aires Boulevard and El Camino Real, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene of a traffic stop at Freedom Pointe. The dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old Dezarey Brook Allisyn Phillips of Summerfield. She was found to be in possession of a backpack which contained a substance identified as methamphetamine. She was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken into custody on charges of drug possession of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

