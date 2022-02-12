79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 12, 2022
type here...

Homeless man living in tent near Wildwood truck stop arrested on drug charge

By Meta Minton
Leslie Gene Martin
Leslie Gene Martin

A homeless man living in a tent near a truck stop in Wildwood has been arrested on a drug charge.

Leslie Gene Martin, 46, was being sought on a writ of bodily attachment when he was approached by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at his tent in the woods near the TA Travel Center on State Road 44, according to an arrest report.

The Kentucky native admitted he was in possession of methamphetamine, which was in a small container in his pocket.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden ignored recommendations from military during disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a damning report shows that President Biden ignored recommendations from military during disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Alimony legislation an attack on senior women in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe woman warns of legislation that could cut off senior women in Florida from alimony.

Is it racism in the NFL or failing to live up to the job?

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers his thoughts on a fired NFL coach blaming his dismissal on racism. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many hit-and-run accidents in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident argues Florida’s residents need to wake up and realize they are paying the price for so many hit-and-run accidents in the Sunshine State.

Animal extremists in Sumter County have gone too far

A Village of Bonita resident contends that animal extremists in Sumter County have gone too far. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos