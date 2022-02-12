Homeless man living in tent near Wildwood truck stop arrested on drug charge

A homeless man living in a tent near a truck stop in Wildwood has been arrested on a drug charge.

Leslie Gene Martin, 46, was being sought on a writ of bodily attachment when he was approached by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at his tent in the woods near the TA Travel Center on State Road 44, according to an arrest report.

The Kentucky native admitted he was in possession of methamphetamine, which was in a small container in his pocket.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.