79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 12, 2022
type here...

Oxford Oaks woman back in jail after escaping prosecution in previous attack on husband

By Meta Minton
Rebecca Jean Cannon
Rebecca Jean Cannon

An Oxford Oaks woman was jailed without bond early Saturday morning on a charge of battery.

Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, was being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In December, Cannon escaped prosecution on a charge of domestic battery in an alleged attack on her husband. The case was dismissed due to “victim/witness issues.” She had no previous criminal history.

Cannon was returning home from dinner Dec. 3 with her husband and their children when she looked through her husband’s phone and found a suspicious conversation, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When they arrived home, the children were sent to the back patio and the couple went to their bedroom to talk. The husband told police that Cannon was “screaming questions into his face” and repeatedly “hit him on the left side of his face with an open right hand while pulling his hair on the right side of his head with her left hand,” the report said. Cannon told him he needed to leave and he agreed. Cannon still had her husband’s phone and would not return it to him. The man took his son’s phone and called law enforcement.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Alimony legislation an attack on senior women in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe woman warns of legislation that could cut off senior women in Florida from alimony.

Is it racism in the NFL or failing to live up to the job?

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers his thoughts on a fired NFL coach blaming his dismissal on racism. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many hit-and-run accidents in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident argues Florida’s residents need to wake up and realize they are paying the price for so many hit-and-run accidents in the Sunshine State.

Animal extremists in Sumter County have gone too far

A Village of Bonita resident contends that animal extremists in Sumter County have gone too far. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages needs more golf courses south of State Road 44

A Village of DeSoto resident contends there has been a boom in the number of houses in The Villages, but the number of golf courses hasn’t kept pace. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos