Priority golf members can lock in trail fees while dispute lingers

Those purchasing priority golf memberships in The Villages can lock in their executive golf trail fees for a year if they buy now before a final decision on a revised tee time and trail pass services agreement.

Officials are balking at the take-it-or-leave-it 10-year agreement being pushed by the Developer. The Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, voted 3-2 on Wednesday to table the agreement between the Developer and The Villages government. The Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, is slated to discuss the agreement when it meets at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

For many years, the Developer, who owns and operates the championship golf courses, has used the trail fees for executive golf courses, which are owned by the residents, as a perk for priority members. Critics contend the perk puts money in the pocket of the Developer while residents pay for the wear-and-tear from golf carts at the executive golf courses. The new agreement would eliminate the trail fees at executive courses for priority members.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett revealed Friday that Villagers who purchase priority memberships now will receive the benefit of having their trail fees covered for the next 12 months at executive courses in The Villages.

“Right now, if you pay or renew, they are telling you you get executive golf for the year,” said Community Development District 4 Supervisor Cary Sternberg at that board’s meeting on Friday at Savannah Center.

Duckett confirmed that is the case.

Golfers paying now for priority memberships can lock in their executive trail fees through this time next year by purchasing the priority membership from the Developer.

Officials have raised many concerns about the agreement from the decade-long length of the contract to the antiquated software used in the tee time system.

However, if officials don’t sign on the dotted line with the Developer, they realize they will be left to their own devices. Officials do not want to potentially plunge into chaos without a tee time reservation system in place.

“We are in a position now where we are not in control of anything. We have to realize that we are puppets. That is something the residents need to understand,” said Sternberg.

You can read the proposed agreement at this link: Tee_Time_and_Trail_Pass_Services_Agreement_Final