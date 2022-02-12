Thank you to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and especially Deputy Large

for the response to my house on the morning of Feb. 8. I live alone and sometime during or after Feb. 6 my cell phone somehow without my knowledge switched to Do Not Disturb. My son in Baltimore and several neighbors unsuccessfully tried to contact me for a day or more (knowing I always respond in an hour or two).

My son contacted the police with a request to have them check on me. Deputy Large was outside my house before 8 a.m on Feb. 8. He checked all around the house and was looking for a way to enter when I came out to get the paper. After finding me well, he also assisted on trying to revive my phone. Thanks to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Large for taking good care of us Villagers.

William Storck

Village of Santo Domingo