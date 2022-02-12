Villa residents furious about premature buckling of streets and sidewalks

Soulliere Villas residents are furious about the premature buckling of streets and sidewalks in their relatively new community in The Villages.

Joe Montgomery bought his home on SE 168th Mitzi St. last year in the villa community in the Marion County section of The Villages.

He said it is obvious elected officials have failed to connect the dots between the problem at his villa community and at other villa communities elsewhere in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. He moved down in August and noticed an obvious problem.

“I am new to The Villages, but it sounds like this problem has been going on for a couple of years,” Montgomery said.

Community Development District 4 supervisors have been presented with a potential remedy through $35,000 in design services to fix the underdrain system which has failed and is causing problems with streets and sidewalks. The design work would be performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates, the same engineering firm that performed the original work.

“That’s ridiculous. We used Kimley-Horn before and now you want us to use them again?” Supervisor Cliff Wiener asked.

CDD 4 residents would have to pay to replace the underdrain system as well as mill and overlay the streets after the work is done. That would be on top of the $35,000 design costs for Kimley-Horn.

Wiener said more pressure should be put on the Developer to make good on an obviously flawed system built by The Villages. Thus, far that suggestion has received a cool reception.

The Soulliere Villas problem is eerily similar to drainage woes at the Callahan Villas and the Belle Glade Villas in Community Development District 10. Recently, CDD 10 supervisors absorbed the news that a $45,000 civil engineering study would be needed to address the issues at those villas. At least one supervisor feared it could be just “the tip of the iceberg.”

A similar failure has been experienced at the Atwood Bungalows near Brownwood.