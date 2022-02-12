70.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 12, 2022
type here...

Villa residents furious about premature buckling of streets and sidewalks

By Meta Minton

Soulliere Villas residents are furious about the premature buckling of streets and sidewalks in their relatively new community in The Villages.

Joe Montgomery bought his home on SE 168th Mitzi St. last year in the villa community in the Marion County section of The Villages.

He said it is obvious elected officials have failed to connect the dots between the problem at his villa community and at other villa communities elsewhere in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. He moved down in August and noticed an obvious problem.

“I am new to The Villages, but it sounds like this problem has been going on for a couple of years,” Montgomery said.

Community Development District 4 supervisors have been presented with a potential remedy through $35,000 in design services to fix the underdrain system which has failed and is causing problems with streets and sidewalks. The design work would be performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates, the same engineering firm that performed the original work.

“That’s ridiculous. We used Kimley-Horn before and now you want us to use them again?” Supervisor Cliff Wiener asked.

CDD 4 residents would have to pay to replace the underdrain system as well as mill and overlay the streets after the work is done. That would be on top of the $35,000 design costs for Kimley-Horn.

Wiener said more pressure should be put on the Developer to make good on an obviously flawed system built by The Villages. Thus, far that suggestion has received a cool reception.

The Soulliere Villas problem is eerily similar to drainage woes at the Callahan Villas and the Belle Glade Villas in Community Development District 10. Recently, CDD 10 supervisors absorbed the news that a $45,000 civil engineering study would be needed to address the issues at those villas. At least one supervisor feared it could be just “the tip of the iceberg.”

A similar failure has been experienced at the Atwood Bungalows near Brownwood.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sheriff’s office needs to hand out more tickets on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that the way to control traffic on Morse Boulevard is to write more tickets.

Thank you to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is grateful for help he recently received from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Biden ignored recommendations from military during disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a damning report shows that President Biden ignored recommendations from the military during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Alimony legislation an attack on senior women in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe woman warns of legislation that could cut off senior women in Florida from alimony.

Is it racism in the NFL or failing to live up to the job?

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers his thoughts on a fired NFL coach blaming his dismissal on racism. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos