Saturday, February 12, 2022
Villagers encouraged to apply to be part of upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Staff Report

The Resident Parade Committee is accepting applications from clubs in The Villages for the St. Patrick’s Day parade. The St. Patrick’s Day parade is scheduled for Thursday, March 17 and the entry deadline is Feb. 21. Contact Peggy Carli by email at [email protected] for a parade application.

The Resident Parade Committee will review each application and make their decision for entries. All clubs that are selected to be in the St. Patrick’s Day parade will be notified by Feb. 21. Motorized vehicles (cars, trucks, motorcycles) and horses are prohibited.

Parade Volunteers are needed to make this parade a success. To learn more about the many volunteer opportunities, contact Mary Pat McGraw at [email protected].

