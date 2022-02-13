67.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Jury finds Fruitland Park man guilty of unlawful sexual activity with young girls

By Meta Minton
A Lake County Jury has found a Fruitland Park man guilty of unlawful sexual activity with two young girls.

Steven Joseph Kotarski, 52, was found guilty this past week on charges of sexual assault of a victim 12 years or younger and lewd and lascivious battery.

He was arrested in 2020 at his place of employment, Coast to Coast Transmissions, in Leesburg, when emergency personnel responded to a report of a suicidal subject. He was placed under a Baker Act and transported to AdventHealth Waterman.

An investigation revealed that two girls revealed that Kotarski had touched them inappropriately. One of the girls fought him off and slapped him. Kotarski later told investigators he needed “help.”

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 28.

