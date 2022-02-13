67.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Priority memberships and trail fees at executive golf courses

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The proposal to charge trail fees of Villagers who pay for a priority membership seems like a plan that a liberal politician would come up with.
If I read the article correctly, we homeowners actually own and pay the upkeep on the executive golf courses. If this is true, who has the authority to charge us a trail fee and where is the money going? If I misunderstood, will someone point me in the right direction?
I’m definitely becoming convinced that the new “powers that be” are steadily killing the goose that laid the golden eggs.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

