Roads and traffic key issues as local leaders talk about growth

Roads and traffic were key issues as local leaders gathered to discuss growth in Lake County.

In a recent meeting of 14 mayors and managers, Lady Lake was represented by its Mayor James Rietz, Town Manager William Lawrence and Growth Management Director Thad Carroll. The meeting was also attended by all members of the Lake County Commission.

Lake County currently is the fourth-fastest growing county in Florida. But many areas of the county are beginning to buckle under the rapid growth and Lady Lake has not been immune to those problems. Rolling Acres Road, which is owned by Lake County and long ago declared a failing road, is a major source of frustation.

“This type of meeting has never been done before and was well attended with each municipality sharing their issues. The key question was how do you want to grow in the future? Issues that were common with the municipalities were workforce housing, roads, and traffic,” said Lawrence, who took over last year as Lady Lake’s town manager.

Last week, high-powered Orlando attorney Tara Tedrow persuaded the Lady Lake Commission to reverse course and move forward on a controversial housing development. Tedrow predicted “astronomical growth” is coming to Lake County.

U.S. Hwy. 27/441 is currently under a major expansion in Lady Lake, but earlier this month a construction worker lost his life at the job site.