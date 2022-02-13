Sumter County Animal Services offers 10 good reasons to foster a dog or cat

Sumter County Animal Services is offering 10 good reasons to foster a dog or cat:

1. Foster homes prepare a pet so that adopters see the pet in a more relaxed state. Some animals get overly excited or are too shy while at the kennel.

2. Fostering an animal can be fun and is good for the body and soul. Walking a dog is an excellent way to get some daily exercise. Playing with a fostered cat is great way to mentally unwind from a long day at work. Research has even shown that owning a pet can lead to improved cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, as well as relief from stress, anxiety and loneliness.

3. Foster volunteers provide structure and training for pets. Both dogs and cats can be taught new skills that will help them impress potential adopters.

4. Foster homes give pets more room. Just like humans, dogs and cats need regular exercise to stay healthy. While Sumter County Animal Services does their best to provide adequate space and opportunity for exercise, there’s a whole lot more room at a foster home.

5. Fostering provides valuable insight to Animal Services. Through fostering, Animal Services can learn how the animal does around other animals, children and people. This information also can help Animal Services match the animal with the best fur-ever family or rescue agency.

6. Fostering does not have to be a long-term commitment. Sometimes there are opportunities to take care of a pet short-term.

7. Every animal that is fostered opens up more kennel space for other lost or homeless pets at Animal Services, which hopefully means more homes for pets in need.

8. Fostering gives you an opportunity to determine if you are ready to adopt or not. Adoption is a big commitment. If you are unsure about taking that step, fostering is a great way to figure out whether you are ready.

9. Sumter County Animal Services assists you in the cost of taking care of a fostered pet by providing food and other essential items.

10. Most of all, fostering helps a pet in need, providing them with hope for a better life to come. In return, you may get some unconditional love in return. What can be better than that?

Go to www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster to submit an application.