Two more candidates file paperwork to run for Sumter County Commission

By Meta Minton
Four candidates are now running for the District 4 seat on the Sumter County Commission.

Mary Rosetta French of Webster and James Morris of Bushnell are the latest entrants in the race to succeed Commissioner Garry Breeden, who has yet to file for re-election. French and Morris both filed candidacy paperwork with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office.

French and Morris will square off against Jeffrey Bogue and Billy Bowles. All will be running the GOP primary.

Incumbent Commissioner Doug Gilpin has filed to run for re-election in District 2. He is facing Andrew Bilardello of the Village of Fenney.

