Woman with history of crimes in The Villages kicked out of rehab due to lack of respect

A woman with a history of crimes in The Villages has been kicked out of a rehabilitation program due to her lack of respect for staffers.

Anne Christine Aldrin, 38, of Holland, Mich. is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail on a probation violation.

The Ohio native spent 11 months in jail in 2016 after using her mother’s bank card for nearly $500 in transactions at the Publix at Colony Plaza. She had also been in possession of heroin. In 2015, Aldrin was arrested after stealing a woman’s purse at a restaurant in Brownwood. She formerly lived on Ithaca Terrace in the Village of La Belle. She had transferred her probation back to Michigan, but was returned to Florida after the most-recent violation.

She was “unsuccessfully” discharged Dec. 20 from a residential treatment program in Lake County.

“Anne Christine Aldrin entered our facility on Aug. 12 and was discharged Dec. 20 due to a continued disrespect to staff and the residents in our program. Anne was given the opportunity to begin our program again at Phase 1 due to her treatment team’s recommendation. The treatment team’s concerns were criticizing the staff, aggressive behavior towards staff and other residents. Her failure to accept responsibility for her addiction/behaviors, choosing to use unhealthy tactics such as manipulation, justification, rationalization, minimization and victim mentality. Ms. Aldrin refused to repeat the program and subsequently was asked to leave for noncompliance of program policy and procedures,” according to a report from Recovery Village Treatment Facility in Umatilla.