Residents of historic Royal turn to Wildwood leaders for help in turnpike fight

Royal residents Monday brought their campaign to prevent a turnpike extension from bisecting their community to the Wildwood City Commission.

Commissioners approved a joint letter with Sumter County to a state turnpike official opposing proposed routes that would go through the Royal community.

They rejected a suggested change that would have provided further protection for Royal residents west of Interstate 75.

Signed by City Manager Jason McHugh and Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold, the letter to Jennifer Stults, planning and environmental management administrator, calls for a route south of State Road 44 until it moves past I-75. It also supports a parallel route west of the interstate near County Road 475.

Royal is an African American community on Wildwood’s west side that dates back to just after the Civil War when former slaves were given plots of land there. Some of their descendants still live on that land.

Nearly 50 years ago, construction of I-75 divided the historic Royal community and residents said they don’t want it to happen again with a turnpike extension. They support a no-build option, which will be considered during a later phase of the approval process called Planning, Development and Engineering (PD&E), expected to begin later this year.

Royal resident and community activist Beverly Steele asked commissioners to table the letter until it could be rewritten to require locating the parallel route west of CR 475. Her 100-year-old mother lives west of the interstate, she said, and must cross over to attend church.

Rewriting the letter, she said, “clears the path for missing Royal” with the extension.

In proposing routes that go through Royal, Steele said state officials are ignoring the community’s historic status and she is working toward designating Royal on the National Register of Historic Places.

She said several other counties already have passed resolutions supporting no-build and opposing the turnpike extension.

Mayor Ed Wolf said commissioners may support that option later.

“We’re on your side,” he told the residents. “At this point in the process, this is as far as we can go.”

Levi Solomon said “this jewel that is Royal” must be protected and Rosanna Powers said the state should pursue other options that won’t displace people.

Referencing a biblical story, Greg Williams said the state, city and county are three Goliaths pitted against the David of Royal.

Jim Moss, who is building a house on CR 475, said he can’t understand why the state is proposing a new four-lane highway parallel to the existing four-lane I-75.

A separate study is under way to expand the often bottle-necked I-75 to eight lanes between Wildwood and near Gainesville.

Besides the proposed turnpike extension, Ramona Barnett of Wildwood Country Resort said road construction is affecting other areas of Sumter County.

“They’re tearing the county up,” she said. “Our city and our county are being raped.”