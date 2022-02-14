Respect wildlife we love here in The Villages

The Villages has opportunities to enjoy nature on many trails.

New signage has been added to the Fenney Springs Nature Trail and boardwalk to help educate visitors to the trail and the wildlife that might be present and another nature trail was recently opened near the Homestead Recreation Center.

While enjoying Florida wildlife on our paths and trails, remember to keep in mind that we are sharing their habitat:

• Never feed any wild animal. Desensitization to humans may result in harm to a human or to the wild animal.

• Never approach any wild animal. Animals can be aggressive when they are afraid, startled or feel cornered.

• Do not disturb their habitat: Clean up your trash (always pick up after your pet and dispose of it properly). Do not disturb nests or babies.