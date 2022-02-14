59.2 F
The Villages
Monday, February 14, 2022
Stop the war drums

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Americans need to know the historic concern of Russia, namely, the defense of their homeland, plundered by Napoleon and Hitler; hence the creation of the Soviet Union. Today, threatened by the U.S. with NATO, Putin is making two demands from them: don’t admit Ukraine into NATO, and dismiss the last members of NATO from the organization because they are Russia’s neighbors.
The president of Ukraine, V. Zelensky, asks that the cry of war be toned down and that he be informed of the correspondence between the U.S. and the European Union.
What if China’s influence was greater than that of the U.S. in Canada, Mexico, Central America and South America, economically and militarily? The U.S. felt that way once and quickly issued the Monroe Doctrine.
If Putin intended on invading Ukraine, would he announce it to the world and give his enemies enough time to rearm themselves for a possible invasion? One hears the war drums from the US and Europe, not from Russia. The Russians insist that they are doing military exercises. Why in front of Ukraine? To make the US look bad when the Russian military ends its exercises and returns to its bases. A dangerous game. Embarrassed, the U.S. may very well come up with “a false flag” which they initiated in Vietnam, Iraq and with the USS Liberty.
The voices of peace demand that NATO return to its original purpose i.e., for defensive purposes, not offensive.

Larry Berman
World Beyond War
Village of Sabal Chase

 





