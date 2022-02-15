69.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
type here...

American Kestrel Hunting Prey At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

By Staff Report

This American Kestrel left its perch in a tree to hunt prey at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

American Kestrel Hunting Prey At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
American Kestrel Hunting Prey At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We don’t need more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard

A Freedom Pointe resident weighs in on the idea of adding more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proposal for trail fees not covered by Priority Membership

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is upset that a priority golf membership will no longer include executive golf course trail fees.

Stop the war drums

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, who is a member of the World Beyond War organization, makes a plea to stop the war drums over Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hillary Clinton paid tech to spy on President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that Hillary Clinton paid a tech to spy on President Trump.

Priority memberships and trail fees at executive golf courses

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on a proposed tee time management contract that would separate executive trail fees from priority golf memberships.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos