Driver arrested on DUI charge after reportedly drinking at local restaurant

A Fruitland Park man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after reportedly drinking at a local restaurant.

Timothy Todd Birmingham, 46, was at the wheel of a red Chevrolet pickup at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when he nearly struck a Fruitland Park Police Department squad car.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the Michigan native “failed to acknowledge” the squad car’s lights and siren. Birmingham eventually pulled into the parking lot at Unity Spiritual Center on County Road 468.

When the officer approached Birmingham’s pickup, the “unmistakable strong and distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. A female passenger in the truck said they had been at Legends Cafe in Fruitland Park when they “both consumed alcohol,” according to an arrest report. There were cups in the truck which held drinks with ice. The female passenger said the drinks were “Captain and Squirt” and “Captain and Coke.”

Birmingham refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not submit a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed he has three previous convictions for driving under the influence. In 2019, he was arrested after leaving the scene of a multi-vehicle crash.

Birmingham was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $22,000 bond.