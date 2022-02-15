46 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
By Staff Report
Earl Eugene Wiley, 82, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born June 22, 1939 in Suffield, OH to Carl Grant and Elsie Mae “Young” Wiley. Earl was a deacon for Calvary Apostolic Church in Oxford, FL for many years. He retired after 30 years from Goodyear Tire and Rubber and then to keep busy he was a security officer for Continental Country Club in Wildwood, FL for an additional 17 years.  Earl, Marla and their children were a foster family for 20 years to 30 different children. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Mark Wiley and daughter, Virginia Wiley. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marla Rene “Morgan” Wiley; son, David Wiley; daughters: Pamela (Bobby) Stoops and Darla (Greg) Holsopple; 4 grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.

 

