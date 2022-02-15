69.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Grandmother who competes in mounted shooting loads up for Sumter Commission race

By Meta Minton
Sharyl Anderson
Sharyl Anderson

A grandmother who competes in mounted shooting events has loaded up for the Sumter County Commission race.

Sharyl Anderson has filed to run in the District 4 race for the Sumter County Commission. The seat is currently held by long-time Commissioner Garry Breeden, who has not indicated if he will run again.

Anderson is a Sumter County native and has been running a family business in Webster for more than 40 years. She is a graduate of South Sumter High School and Lake Sumter State College.

“I believe it is time for me to get involved to keep our county safe and prosperous for all who choose to make Sumter County their home,” she said.

She competes in the top level of Senior Ladies’ Level 6 Cowboy Mounted Shooting. Mounted contestants compete in this fast-action timed-event using two .45-caliber single-action revolvers, each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition. 

The District 4 race Republican field now includes five candidates.

Also running are:

Jeffrey Bogue of Bushnell who recently served on the high-profile ambulance advisory committee.

Billy Bowles Jr. of Webster who works in community outreach for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

• Mary Rosetta French of Webster, who filed last week.

CEMEX Executive James Morris, right, poses with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio at the 2018 Lincoln Day Dinner in The Villages. Also pictured is Morris’ wife, Brooke. Morris is now a candidate for the Sumter County Commission.

• James Morris of Bushnell, who is the regional environmental manager for CEMEX, a cement-producing company which has grown rapidly as Sumter County has developed.

