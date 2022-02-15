69.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Manager at Wolfgang Puck in The Villages arrested after early morning crash

By Meta Minton
Johnathan Ritter
Johnathan Ritter

A manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages has been arrested after an early morning crash.

Johnathan James Ritter, 29, of Umatilla, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Saturday after rear-ending a woman’s vehicle on Lakeview Avenue in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.

The woman said a white Kia driven by Ritter swerved into her lane and she tried to maneuver away from his vehicle which ended up hitting her rear bumper. She told police she was suffering from shoulder pain as a result of the crash.

Ritter told police he “had a few alcoholic beverages this evening” and he “knew what he did was wrong, therefore the punishment he receives, he deserves,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The New London, Conn. native performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .193 and .186 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

