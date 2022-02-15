46 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
By Staff Report
Mary Scheg Emilio, 58, of The Villages, FL passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was born December 10, 1963 in Rochester, NY to Conrad Arthur and Loretta Anne “Callahan” Scheg. Mary graduated from Dayton Ohio University and that began her career in the hospitality industry. She eventually returned home to Rochester, NY and in 1994 she met Carmelo Emilio and they were married in 1996 at Corpus Christy Catholic Church in Rochester, NY. Then in 2008 Carmelo received a job transfer and they both moved to Florida. Mary was an avid Rochester Amerks hockey fan and even received a signed hockey stick from the whole team after her transplant surgery. She loved to show off her moves and express herself on the dance floor. Mary loved all children and all people dearly. She would give her heart, soul, energy, time and love to many souls during her life. She was survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Carmelo B. Emilio; brothers: Thomas (Susanne) Scheg; Timothy (Laurie) Scheg; James (Katherine) Scheg; and Michael (Joelle) Scheg; sister, Suzanne (Daniel) Courtney, numerous aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, and many other loving family and friends.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785 and there are no services scheduled at this time.

 

