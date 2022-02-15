Meeting famous people

Starstruck? Who me? Well, maybe just a little. I admit I am the type of person that is easily impressed, but sometimes there’s truly nothing to say but “WOW!”

In my 40-years of serving in the hospitality industry, I have crisscrossed many famous and influential people. When I was younger and working as a part-time server at a hotel in New Jersey, many big-named performers came to play nearby at “Waterloo Village.” Some would stay at the hotel, and on occasion, we’d get lucky enough to catch a quick glimpse before our manager would tell us to “stop staring at the guests.”

Bands like Muddy Waters and The Beach Boys were known around my hometown for putting on a show, along with artists like Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, and Roy Orbison. I remember once when my older sister Vivian was in charge of catering, and we were serving a private party in one of the reserved dining rooms. It was a buffet brunch with several different stations cooking omelets to order and preparing various kinds of pasta blended with their choice of sauce, along with an extravagant fruit and cheese display, a full salad bar, and a fully stocked dessert table.

Suddenly, this cowboy-looking man strolled into the room. He was a very lean and lanky guy, wearing dungarees and fancy snake-skinned boots. He slowly scoped the room, then grabbed a plate from the first pile he found and slowly made his way around the buffet while scanning for which items appealed to him. Everyone in the room was on the guest list; they were all invited and dressed in their best Sunday attire to celebrate the joyous event. Yet here this man was, looking somewhat disheveled, crashing their party.

As Vivi approached him to explain that this was not the hotel’s dining room buffet, and he needed to excuse himself, one of the guests ran over shouting excitedly, “He can stay. You can stay!” Making eye contact with the man, he repeated, “Of course, you can stay. You’re Eddie Money.”

I could quickly drop a few more pretty well-known names from more recent years that managed to cross my family’s path. My husband Joe sold motorcycles to Mandy Moore’s grandparents and met Jesse James while working for Gator Harley Davidson. Plus, Travis Tritt was one of Joey’s regulars when he bartended at Shamrock Lounge.

My old boss, Gil from Haystax Restaurants, bragged that Rod Stewart and Steven Tyler used to come to the Eustis location back in the day when they would come through Mt. Dora, and John Travolta and Nicolas Cage are known to dine in the Ocoee area frequently. I even had the pleasure to serve Joe Manganiello’s parents at Billy’s Cafe and almost got to meet David Bromstad while Joey worked at Square One Burgers.

Even my sister, Vivi, who still works in the catering business outside of Orlando, recently served at a private party where Leann Rimes and Sheryl Crow were the guest performers.

However, I have to say that my new zip code also has a few “head-turning” residents nearby. I was amazed to find out that on any given day while Jeremy and I are at the local library, we could easily run into recluse, author Stephen King – or maybe I could go all “open-mouthed” over bumping into Jerry Springer in a Sarasota grocery store. But the best one would have to be a recent celebrity that showed up at Joey’s new job at Speaks, the legendary comedian and “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno. Too bad Joe had to hear about it from his co-workers because he clocked in just after Jay walked out. Maybe next time?

You never know who you might run into when you’re living by the beach. Luckily for the DeMarco’s, even “famous people” like to eat out!

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com.