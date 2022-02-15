69.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Proposal for trail fees not covered by Priority Membership

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

What is it coming to? The Villages/Developer continue to “dig” into our pockets for their benefit!
We already pay a tremendous fee for a Priority Membership on top of a high price to play the championship courses. Now you want to charge us an additional fee for the trail fee for executive courses?
At the same time we continue to see our monthly amenity fees increase!
Don’t get me wrong. I love this community. But, you are pricing yourselves out of the market for retirees living on a fixed income. This is NOT the community that I loved when I originally visited and eventually moved to. It wouldn’t surprise me if you advertise this as a “Fifty-Five and Younger Community with Loads of Money to Burn.”

Kimberly Bohms
Village of Glenbrook

 

