Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Suspected shoplifter nabbed after visit to restroom at Best Buy

By Meta Minton
Robert Wesley Allen Jr
Robert Wesley Allen Jr.

A suspected shoplifter was nabbed after visiting a restroom at Best Buy in Lady Lake.

Robert Wesley Allen Jr., 37, of Leesburg, entered the store Friday afternoon and tucked a Bose bluetooth speaker into his pants, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was still in the restroom where a store employee called law enforcement.

When Allen finally emerged from the restroom, he walked out of the store without paying for the item, valued at $149.99.

When he was taken into custody, Allen told officers, “I knew you all were going to catch me.”

Allen has a long criminal history and was arrested in December after allegedly stealing items from the dumpster at Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe in Lady Lake. He was arrested last year with a stolen electric bicycle at Chick-fil-A in The Villages.

He was taken into custody on a felony charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. The charge was elevated to a felony due to previous theft convictions. Bond was set at $2,000.

