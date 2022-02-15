69.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Villager carrying wine glass arrested during dog’s veterinarian appointment

By Meta Minton
Laura Ellen Gelinas
A Villager who had a wine glass in her hand was arrested during her dog’s veterinarian appointment at Pinellas Plaza.

Laura Ellen Gelinas, 56, who lives in the Austin Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty was arrested Monday morning at the Buffalo Ridge Animal Hospital at 2474 Burnsed Blvd.

The Villages Public Safety Department and the Wildwood Police Department responded to the scene where they found Gelinas in a maroon GMC sport utility vehicle in the parking lot. While EMS personnel checked her vitals, witnesses said Gelinas had been in the veterinarian’s office with a wine glass in her hand. EMS personnel said Gelinas “had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” according to the arrest report.

Buffalo Ridge Animal Hospital at Pinellas Plaza
Gelinas told police she had taken her dog to the veterinarian’s office. She said her dog is suffering from a “chronic illness.” She said she had stepped over to Roberto’s Ristorante & Pizzeria and “had a glass of wine.” She declined to participate in field sobriety exercises.

When preparing for the breathalyzer test, Gelinas was asked how she was feeling.

“Drunk, like I’ll blow a .12,” she said.

She provided breath samples that registered .313 and .303 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 2014 in Kansas.

Gelinas was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

She purchased her villa in 2020 for $240,000.

