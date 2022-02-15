69.6 F
Villager unaware of permitting rule wins variance to build deck to enjoy his ‘remaining years’

By Meta Minton

An 81-year-old Villager who said he was unaware of a permitting requirement has won a variance to build a deck at his home to enjoy his “remaining years.”

Andrew Richardson appeared Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board in his bid to build the deck at his home at 1620 Pinehurst St. in the Village of Orange Blossom Garden.

Richardson’s plan had been approved by the Architectural Review Committee in The Villages.

“I thought I was good to go,” Richardson said.

However, his contractor, Patriot Builders, informed Richardson he also needed to go through the permitting process in the Town of Lady Lake. When Richardson did that, it was discovered that the plan for the 10-foot-by-10-foot deck called for the structure to exceed 60 percent of the impervious surface ratio of the lot. Therefore, he was required to obtain the variance to move ahead with the project.

Richardson said he and his wife “lost everything” in the 2009 stock market crash. However, they worked hard and built up Estate Sales by Andy & Kathy, a business in The Villages.

The couple from Indiana now simply wants to sit out on the deck and enjoy sunrises and sunsets, he said.

The cost of the deck is $2,850.

The planning and zoning board approved the variance. The final decision will rest with the Lady Lake Commission.

