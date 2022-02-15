69.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
type here...

We don’t need more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The recent suggestion by Rocky Hyder to add two traffic lights to Morse Boulevard doesn’t make sense.
To be sure, there are real safety safety concerns with the traffic on Morse, but traffic lights won’t do anything to solve the problems, and will only contribute to the frustration of drivers. The problems are caused in part by more traffic than the road was designed to handle, exacerbated by people driving way over the speed limit.
By far the greatest cause of accidents, however, appears to be the interaction between golf carts and automobiles. The golf cart lanes are simply too narrow and too close to the vehicular traffic. One solution would be to widen the golf cart lanes on both sides of Morse, and separate them from the traffic with a curb or barrier, similar to the way the golf cart path on the bridge over Lake Sumter is separated. There is ample space on both sides of Morse to implement such a plan. This would solve the problems of carts and cars converging with each other. (There is already a two-way golf cart on the east side of Morse north of Soledad Way.) I strongly encourage the CDD to investigate such a solution.

Robert Martin
Freedom Pointe

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We don’t need more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard

A Freedom Pointe resident weighs in on the idea of adding more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proposal for trail fees not covered by Priority Membership

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is upset that a priority golf membership will no longer include executive golf course trail fees.

Stop the war drums

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, who is a member of the World Beyond War organization, makes a plea to stop the war drums over Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hillary Clinton paid tech to spy on President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that Hillary Clinton paid a tech to spy on President Trump.

Priority memberships and trail fees at executive golf courses

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on a proposed tee time management contract that would separate executive trail fees from priority golf memberships.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos