We don’t need more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard

To the Editor:

The recent suggestion by Rocky Hyder to add two traffic lights to Morse Boulevard doesn’t make sense.

To be sure, there are real safety safety concerns with the traffic on Morse, but traffic lights won’t do anything to solve the problems, and will only contribute to the frustration of drivers. The problems are caused in part by more traffic than the road was designed to handle, exacerbated by people driving way over the speed limit.

By far the greatest cause of accidents, however, appears to be the interaction between golf carts and automobiles. The golf cart lanes are simply too narrow and too close to the vehicular traffic. One solution would be to widen the golf cart lanes on both sides of Morse, and separate them from the traffic with a curb or barrier, similar to the way the golf cart path on the bridge over Lake Sumter is separated. There is ample space on both sides of Morse to implement such a plan. This would solve the problems of carts and cars converging with each other. (There is already a two-way golf cart on the east side of Morse north of Soledad Way.) I strongly encourage the CDD to investigate such a solution.

Robert Martin

Freedom Pointe