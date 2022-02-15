Woman with kitchen knife arrested after alleged attack at PepperTree Apartments

A woman with a kitchen knife was arrested after an alleged attack on a man at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.

Toshana Angelica Young, 31, of Wildwood, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon early Tuesday morning by Wildwood police.

She told police that the man had “been playing games with her.” She said he was not answering her phone calls and then calling her when he “wants to,” according to the arrest report.

Young had used her car to block the man’s vehicle which was parked at the PepperTree Apartments. The man was getting ready for work when he saw his vehicle was blocked. When the man tried to approach Young, she charged at him with a large kitchen knife, the report said. He got into his vehicle and called 911.

She was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.