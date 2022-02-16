53.5 F
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
By Staff Report
Annette Young VonDohlen, age 82 of The Villages, Florida, passed away on February 3, 2022 in Leesburg, Florida. Annette is survived by her husband, Bill, of The Villages, Florida; her son, Bill Jr. of Winston-Salem, NC; Joseph (Alexa) of Fort Mill, SC; and Christine (Bruce) Lowin of Santee, SC. She is also survived by grandchildren Sydney Pritchard of Charleston, SC; and Renee, Rachel and Brooke Von Dohlen of Winston-Salem as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Richard Young and mother, Mary Shields, and siblings, David Young, Carol Schwartz and Patricia Savino. Annette was born on April 17, 1939 in Rochester, NY. She graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School in Rochester, LeMoyne College in Syracuse and State University of New York at Geneseo with a Masters degree in Library Science. Annette accepted a position as the children’s librarian at the Ogden’s Farmers Library, where she thereafter served as library director for 16 years. Following her retirement, she dedicated many months curating a literary collection and other media for the opening of the Hamlin Public Library. Annette was a beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished every moment with family. She was a generous and kindhearted person, always with a warm word to say about anyone she met.

A memorial service celebrating Annette’s life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in The Villages,

