Daniel Moore, “Butch”, passed away Saturday January 29th, 2022, at his home in The Villages, FL with his loving wife and children by his side. Dan was born April 19th, 1943 in Springfield, IL and grew up in New Cumberland, PA. He attended Cedar Cliff High School. He served honorably in the United States Navy as a radioman. In 1977, He married his lifelong love in Las Vegas. He retired as a construction electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 143 Union out of Harrisburg, PA. He was a member of New Cumberland VFW Post 7415 and American Legion Post 143. Dan loved all sports, particularly high school wrestling and football, as well as Notre Dame football. Dan is survived by his soulmate and partner of 47 years, Colleen A Stetler Moore, his sons, John (Eugenia) Moore of New Cumberland, PA, Eric (Jade Ciroline) Moore of Wildwood, FL, his grandchildren Michael Moore, of Ocala, FL, Sasha (Jason) Brenner of Mechanicsburg, PA, Julia (fiancé Cole) Moore, of New Cumberland, PA, Dorothy Grace and Hazelynn Moore, of Wildwood, FL, and great grandchildren Anna and Ava Brenner, of Mechanicsburg, PA. He is also survived by his sister Joann (Larrie) Worley, of New Cumberland, PA, and his father-in-law Samuel E. Stetler of Mechanicsburg, PA, Brothers- and sisters-in-law Susan (Allen) Rutledge, of Apple Valley, CA, Evelyn Stetler, of The Villages, FL, Larry Stetler, of Wayne, NJ, and several loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael “Joe” and Evelyn Olson Moore.

A service will be held at a later date in PA. If inclined, donations can be made on Dan’s behalf to the Alzheimer’s Association.