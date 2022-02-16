Husband’s missing ashes at center of criminal case in Fruitland Park

A Fruitland Park official has been arrested after a deceased man’s ashes went missing at a local cemetery.

Southern Monuments Studio contacted city officials after one of their employees went to the Shiloh Cemetery to take measurements for a plaque at a display vault to hold human cremation urns. The worker found that the urn in the vault had a different name than the one for whom the plaque was to be created. A woman had purchased vault #16 in May for her deceased husband, Paul George Herald. His remains were not in the assigned vault.

However, another man met with Fruitland Park’s Human Resources Director 30-year-old Jabari Xavier Hopkins in October and wanted to purchase vault #16 for his father’s ashes. The son paid Hopkins $650 in cash and received what turned out to be a fraudulent receipt.

During an investigation on Feb. 3, city officials and police officers went to Shiloh Cemetery with the intent of finding Herald’s remains which had disappeared from vault #16. Chief of Police Erik Luce and other officers “canvassed the entire cemetery on foot for the missing cremains, which met with negative results.”

Under questioning, Hopkins admitted he had moved Herald’s ashes from vault #16 to vault #22 to make room for the second set of ashes for which he had taken the $650 cash payment. Hopkins had to use a special tool to make the switch. The report notes that vault #22 had been confirmed to be empty on Feb. 3.

The investigation also revealed that Hopkins had sold cemetery plots and convinced the bereaved to make payments directly to him rather than the city. The total of the cemetery plot sales has been estimated to be $6,500.

As of Sunday, Herald’s cremains were “still unaccounted for,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Hopkins is also suspected of making inappropriate charges on his city-issued credit card. Those charges included purchases at Macy’s and Wawa, among others.

Hopkins, who resides at 991 Hibiscus St. in Lady Lake, is facing charges of grand theft, forgery and removal of contents of a grave or tomb. He was arrested Monday and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $19,000 bond.