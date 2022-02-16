Minor League Baseball team in The Villages

To the Editor:

I agree with Brad Morrow’s Letter to the Editor about the benefits of having a minor league baseball team here in The Villages. About 15 or 20 years ago The Villages would request input from the people on improvements that we would like to see. Every year I would suggest having a minor league team in The Villages. I’m sure the games would be well attended here.

It would also offer job opportunities, more revenue for The Villages and maybe even attract a major league team for spring training. The facility could also be used for other venues (concerts, shows, etc). We might even be able to get the North/SouthCollege All Star Football Game back.

Ken Stohr

Village of Polo Ridge