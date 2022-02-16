76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
type here...

Minor League Baseball team in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with Brad Morrow’s Letter to the Editor about the benefits of having a minor league baseball team here in The Villages. About 15 or 20 years ago The Villages would request input from the people on improvements that we would like to see. Every year I would suggest having a minor league team in The Villages. I’m sure the games would be well attended here.
It would also offer job opportunities, more revenue for The Villages and maybe even attract a major league team for spring training. The facility could also be used for other venues (concerts, shows, etc). We might even be able to get the North/SouthCollege All Star Football Game back.

Ken Stohr
Village of Polo Ridge

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Minor League Baseball team in The Villages

A Village of Polo Ridge resident joins in with the author of a previous Letter to the Editor about bringing Minor League Baseball to The Villages.

The Great Backyard Bird Count

A Village of Pinellas woman is encouraging her fellow Villagers to get involved in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Grab your binoculars. It begins Friday.

We don’t need more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard

A Freedom Pointe resident weighs in on the idea of adding more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proposal for trail fees not covered by Priority Membership

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is upset that a priority golf membership will no longer include executive golf course trail fees.

Stop the war drums

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, who is a member of the World Beyond War organization, makes a plea to stop the war drums over Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos