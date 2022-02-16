53.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
By Staff Report
Nancy Rose Villa, 74, of The Villages, FL passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She was born March 18, 1947 in Manhattan, NY to Walter and Rose “Moore” Gill. Nancy enjoyed going to the Casino with her cousins and letting off some steam, she enjoyed taking care of her house plants, but mostly she enjoyed time with her family. She was survived by her loving husband, of 55 years, Edward J. Villa; son, Edward J. Villa, Jr.; daughters: Donna L. Villa and Barbara A. Villa; brother, Walter (Deborah) Gill; grandchildren: Nicole, Tyler, Jellema, and Kylie Villa; great-grandchildren: Bianca Pacini and Grayson Macellaio, several cousins and numerous other loving family and friends. Should friends desire please make a donation in Nancy’s name to a children’s charity of your choice.

*Please check back for time and date of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL.

*The Funeral Mass will be Live Streamed so please check back for password and link.

 

