Wednesday, February 16, 2022
By Staff Report
Patrick J. Chambers, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022 at his home in the Villages, Fl. Born in Cleveland, OH to Patrick and Catherine Chambers, Pat (87) enjoyed a long life filled with travel, good food, and the love of his life, his wife of 61 years, Nancy who predeceased him in 2017. Pat attended West High in Cleveland, enlisted in the Marines in 1953 and upon his discharge enrolled in Case University. Pat spent his career in the energy industry starting off with the East Ohio Gas Company, and later with Orange & Rockland Utilities in NY retiring as the Chief Financial Officer in 1994. If you wanted to make him smile all you had to do was comment on his baby blue eyes, it got him every time. Pat is survived by his three children, Stephanie and Patrick Chambers and Michele Shakley.

Private Cremation with interment services in Ohio to be held at a later date.

