Suspect arrested in theft of $10,000 worth of shells and corals

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of $10,000 worth of shells and corals from a local business.

The owner of the Shell Shack on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park reported that 43-year-old James Quentin Prout had previously been granted permission to stay on the property, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park. However, the business was condemned after a structure fire in December and Prout was told he could no longer stay there. She later discovered that several pieces of large corals and numerous shells were missing. She also said that Prout had been “pulling parts” from a 1993 Chevrolet pickup parked at the Shell Shack.

Formerly known as Ocean Treasures, the business dealing in rare shells dates back to Old Florida tourism days.

Prout was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.