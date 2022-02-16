69.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
type here...

Suspect arrested in theft of $10,000 worth of shells and corals

By Meta Minton
James Quentin Prout
James Quentin Prout

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of $10,000 worth of shells and corals from a local business.

The owner of the Shell Shack on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park reported that 43-year-old James Quentin Prout had previously been granted permission to stay on the property, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park. However, the business was condemned after a structure fire in December and Prout was told he could no longer stay there. She later discovered that several pieces of large corals and numerous shells were missing. She also said that Prout had been “pulling parts” from a 1993 Chevrolet pickup parked at the Shell Shack.

The Shell Shack on U.S. Hwy. 27441 in Fruitland Park
The Shell Shack on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park.

Formerly known as Ocean Treasures, the business dealing in rare shells dates back to Old Florida tourism days.

Prout was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Beware of Medicare ads

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident warns fellow Villagers to beware of the numerous Medicare ads on television.

Minor League Baseball team in The Villages

A Village of Polo Ridge resident joins in with the author of a previous Letter to the Editor about bringing Minor League Baseball to The Villages.

The Great Backyard Bird Count

A Village of Pinellas woman is encouraging her fellow Villagers to get involved in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Grab your binoculars. It begins Friday.

We don’t need more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard

A Freedom Pointe resident weighs in on the idea of adding more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proposal for trail fees not covered by Priority Membership

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is upset that a priority golf membership will no longer include executive golf course trail fees.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos