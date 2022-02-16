The Great Backyard Bird Count

To the Editor:

The 25th annual Great Backyard Bird Count will take place Friday, Feb. 18, through Monday, Feb. 21. Everyone is invited to join the count to help scientists track the changes in bird populations over time. It is easy – just spend 15 minutes or more watching birds during one or more of the days. You need no experience to participate. You don’t even need to have a backyard to participate. There are so many wonderful places to go birding in the Villages. Check out the Brownwood Birders Facebook page if you would like to participate in a scheduled walk.

In order to take part, participants enter a new checklist for each new location or time of day during the four-day count. You can count birds in your back yard or anywhere that you like to bird. Do you need help identifying the birds you see? The free Merlin Bird ID app can help you identify birds by description, sound or photo. For information on how to use the Merlin Bird ID, please also go to birdcount.org or Marion Audubon Society is also providing a tutorial on using the app.

Identify one bird using the Merlin Bird ID or complete one eBird checklist over the 40day 2022 Great Backyard Bird Count and be automatically entered to win a pair of Zeiss Terra 8×42 binoculars. See terms and conditions at birdcount.org

Liz Stakenborg

Village of Pinellas