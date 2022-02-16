Village of Marsh Bend resident gets hole-in-one on Super Bowl Sunday

A Village of Marsh Bend resident got his first hole-in-one on Super Bowl Sunday.
Steve Mikels scored the lucky ace at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
