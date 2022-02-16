70.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Village of Marsh Bend resident gets hole-in-one on Super Bowl Sunday

By Staff Report

A Village of Marsh Bend resident got his first hole-in-one on Super Bowl Sunday.

Steve Mikels
Steve Mikels scored the lucky ace at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course.

