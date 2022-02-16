Woman arrested after altercation with niece over birth certificates

A woman was arrested after an altercation with her niece over birth certificates.

Sara Vandergriff, 37, got into a “heated argument” with her niece on Feb. 10 at her home at 702 Pennsylvania Ave., according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

“The argument was over birth certificates,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Vandergriff followed her niece into a bedroom, pushed her into a closet and punched her in the arm. A witness videotaped the incident on his phone.

Vandergriff was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.