73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 17, 2022
type here...

CDC reports show COVID-19 vaccine boosters remain safe and highly effective

By Villages-News Editorial

Data from two CDC reports show COVID-19 vaccine boosters remain safe and continue to be highly effective against severe disease over time.

In the first study, CDC reviewed data from two of its vaccine safety monitoring systems, v-safe and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). They found that people 18 years and older who received the same mRNA vaccine brand for all their vaccinations experienced fewer adverse reactions following the booster dose, than they did after their second dose of mRNA vaccine. Ninety two percent (92 percent) of reports to VAERS were not considered serious, and headache, fever, and muscle pain were among the most commonly reported reactions. V-safe data found medical care was rarely received after a booster dose.

A second study reveals that a third dose of mRNA vaccine continues to offer high levels of protection against severe disease, even months after administration, underscoring the importance of staying up to date when eligible after receiving a primary series. CDC examined data on 93,000 hospitalizations and 241,000 emergency department and urgent care visits across 10 states during the Delta and Omicron waves. In the study, about 10 percent of people were boosted and over 50 percent of people hospitalized were over 65 years old. During Omicron, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization was 91 percent during the first two months after a third dose and remained high, at 78 percent, four or more months after a third dose.

Boosters are safe and effective, and CDC continues to recommend everyone 5 and older remain up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, to ensure optimal protection against hospitalizations and severe outcomes. For most people, that means getting a booster dose 5 months after receiving an mRNA vaccine or 2 months after receiving Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. CDC is continuing to closely monitor the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to help inform public health efforts.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Beware of Medicare ads

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident warns fellow Villagers to beware of the numerous Medicare ads on television.

Minor League Baseball team in The Villages

A Village of Polo Ridge resident joins in with the author of a previous Letter to the Editor about bringing Minor League Baseball to The Villages.

The Great Backyard Bird Count

A Village of Pinellas woman is encouraging her fellow Villagers to get involved in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Grab your binoculars. It begins Friday.

We don’t need more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard

A Freedom Pointe resident weighs in on the idea of adding more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proposal for trail fees not covered by Priority Membership

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is upset that a priority golf membership will no longer include executive golf course trail fees.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos