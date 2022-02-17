81.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Man who refused to remove shoes arrested at Sumter County Courthouse

By Meta Minton
Scott Morrow

A man who refused to his remove shoes was arrested at the Sumter County Courthouse.

Scott Robert Morrow, 55, of Wildwood, was in the security line at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the courthouse when he refused to remove his shoes as part of the security protocol, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Morrow, who stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, would not remove his red shoes and complained that the floor was “dirty.” He became “extremely argumentative,” the report said.

I spent several minutes explaining the procedure and pleading with him to exit or just have his shoes X-rayed,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Morrow would not comply and was threatened with arrest. He refused to provide his name.

He was arrested on charges of obstructing justice for refusing to have his shoes X-rayed and trespassing for refusal to leave the premises. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

