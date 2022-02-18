Cora V. Ross, 70, of The Villages, Florida passed peacefully and went to the Lord on February 11, 2022. Cora was the wife of Tom Ross for forty years. Cora was the daughter of Frank and Siony Villegas, was born in the Philippines, came to the U.S. at a young age and grew up in California. Cora graduated from The University of Charleston, Charleston West Virginia and from Eastern University, Philadelphia Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Cora had a long career as a Registered Nurse working in California, West Virginia, Hawaii, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Passionate about nursing Cora enjoyed taking care of others. Cora’s career took her into various nursing settings including hospitals, clinics, as well as drug and alcohol rehab centers. Cora worked as a Nurse Manager and retired in 2016. Cora’s life was filled with travel, family and good friends. Cora enjoyed cruising. She and Tom shared twenty-two cruises together. Many family members, friends and charities have Cora’s lovely handmade crocheted blankets to remember her by. She was known for her caring of others, generosity and fashion sense including her enjoyment of purses, shoes and watches. Cora was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished every moment with family. She was a generous and compassionate woman, always with a kind word to everyone. Cora was a member of Fairway Christian Church in The Villages and will be remembered for her strong Christian faith. Cora was preceded in death by her parents and son Jerry. Cora is survived by her soulmate and loving husband Tom, son Adam, sisters Flor, Linda, Aida and Ruth, brothers Erdy, Mel and Danny, grandson Donavan and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held in Cora’s hometown of Fairfield, California at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cora’s memory to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, at Frank & Helen DiScipio House, 2445 Lane Park Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778.

